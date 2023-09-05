Buhari Govt Treated Labour Like Rag, Caused Nigerians’ Distrust – PDP’s Alaba Yusuf

The Head, Public Relations of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Alaba Yusuf, has likened the manner organised labour was treated by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to that of a rag.

“The last administration, which was an APC government, treated labour like a rag, so they (labour) cannot believe them (government),” he said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

He added the distrust was “to the extent that the ordinary Nigerian does not even believe labour; they feel labour is being settled”.

The campaign spokesman added that he had no pity for President Bola Tinubu because it had been his life’s ambition to be a president.

“Essentially, the government has always enjoyed favour from labour. The executive has always taken advantage,” he said.

“Despite the extant law of separation of powers, the executive in Nigeria has always seen itself as superior to both the legislature and the judiciary, this is an APC government; the previous government is APC.

‘’Integrity, credibility, plausibility, believability — these are things that people attend to when it comes to negotiation.”