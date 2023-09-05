Strike: FG, TUC Agree On Two Weeks To Resolve Labour Issues

The Federal Government says it has sealed an agreement with the Trade Union Congress, for a two-week window to address the impasse.

This comes amid a two day warning strike embarked by members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) which commenced on Tuesday,

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the Director, of Press and Public Relations, at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundu.

He stated that the meeting which the minister held on Monday with the TUC leadership, was a success, as both parties reached an agreement to allow the government to attend to their demands within two weeks.

According to the statement, the issues to be addressed within the two weeks include wage awards for federal civil servants, tax exemption for some categories of workers, as well as setting up structures for the effective implementation of the palliatives from the Federal Government.

Earlier in the day, TUC President, Festus Osifo, confirmed to Channels Television in a telephone conversation that its members are not part of the warning strike.

Meanwhile, a statement from the NLC President, Joe Ajaero has expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with the sit-at-home directives.

He also urged all its members to block all the loopholes observed on the first day, as they continue with the sit-at-home on Wednesday, September 6.