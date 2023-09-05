Bank Workers Join Two-Day NLC Strike, Cite ‘Punishing’ Economy

The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) has joined the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to draw the attention of the Federal Government to the “punishing” economic situation in the country.

The union stated this in a circular dated September 2, 2023 signed by its General Secretary, Mohammed Sheikh, and addressed to “All Zonal Councils/Domestic Committee”.

According to the bank employees, the industrial action was in line with the communique issued after the meeting of National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

READ ALSO: NLC Bars Entrance To Edo Court As Tribunals Adjourn Judgements

The NLC executive committee meeting held last Thursday directed that all affiliates should direct all its members to commence two days’ withdrawal of services on Tuesday (today) and Wednesday.

“The directive is imperative to get the needed attention of government and warn it of its newfound love of meddling in the internal affairs of unions rather than address the punishing economic circumstances we find ourselves.

“We hereby direct all our organs to comply with this directive by ensuring all our members stay off-duty for the two days. Your cooperation in this regard will be appreciated.”

See the full statement below: