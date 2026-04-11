Arsenal Stumble At Home, Hand City Lifeline In Title Race

Arsenal suffered a shocking defeat in the Premier League title race on Saturday, losing 2-1 at home to Bournemouth and giving Manchester City renewed hope of catching the long-time leaders.

The visitors took the lead at a nervy Emirates through Junior Kroupi, but Mikel Arteta’s men levelled through a Viktor Gyokeres penalty later in the first half.

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The Gunners made multiple attacking changes early in the second period but struggled to create clear-cut chances against Andoni Iraola’s enterprising team.

Bournemouth were back in front in the 74th minute after a fluid move finished off by Alex Scott, who rifled the ball past David Raya.

Arsenal pushed for a leveller but slumped to just their second home defeat in the league this season.

With six games to go, the Gunners, chasing their first Premier League title since 2004, are nine points clear of second-placed City.

But Pep Guardiola’s men can close to within three points of the top if they beat Chelsea on Sunday and overcome the leaders in an Etihad summit meeting next week.

Arsenal came into the match lifted by their last-gasp 1-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Sporting Lisbon in midweek.

But they fell to their third straight domestic home defeat in all competitions, raising major doubts about their ability to stay the course in the Premier League title race.

Laboured Arsenal

Iraola’s team took a deserved lead in the 17th minute when Kroupi tapped in from close range after the ball fell to him following a wicked looping deflection off William Saliba.

Moments later, Kai Havertz squandered a clear chance to level, putting a header over the bar, and the crowd became increasingly edgy as the sluggish home side struggled to settle.

But Arsenal were level in the 35th minute when Gyokeres blasted home from the penalty spot after the ball struck Ryan Christie’s outstretched hand.

Arteta, who has been criticised for being over-cautious this season, made three attacking changes early in the second half, bringing on Eberechi Eze, 16-year-old Max Dowman, and Leandro Trossard for Havertz, Noni Madueke, and Gabriel Martinelli.

But the changes failed to ignite Arsenal, and it was Bournemouth who scored a decisive second goal.

David Brooks’ pass was diverted by Evanilson into an onrushing Scott, who finished confidently.

Arsenal huffed and puffed but failed to find a meaningful response, with Gyokeres firing wide deep into added time.

The home side managed just three shots on target in the entire game.

Just weeks ago, Arsenal were on track for a unique quadruple before defeat to City in the League Cup final and a shock loss to Southampton in the FA Cup.

They remain favourites for the Premier League title, but City, with two games in hand, will travel to Stamford Bridge with renewed hope.

AFP