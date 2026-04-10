Arteta Urges Arsenal To Pile Pressure On Man City In Title Race

Mikel Arteta challenged Arsenal to pile pressure on Manchester City by extending their lead at the top of the Premier League before their title rivals play 24 hours later.

Arteta’s side host Bournemouth on Saturday and second-placed City travel to Chelsea on Sunday as the title race approaches a pivotal moment.

The Gunners are nine points ahead of City, having played a game more than Pep Guardiola’s team.

That lead would increase to 12 points if Arsenal defeat Bournemouth, putting City under intense pressure to take maximum points from their tricky trip to Stamford Bridge.

Asked how important it would be to move further ahead of City, Arteta told reporters on Friday: “The closer we get, the relevance and importance of the match increases, obviously, and tomorrow is a big day for us.

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“The players know it, our supporters know it, it’s early kick-off, so get up early, have an early breakfast, bring your lunch, bring your dinner, as you say in England, and let’s go all together for it because it has to be a big day.”

After losing to City in the League Cup final and to second tier Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals, Arsenal bounced back with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg on Tuesday.

The Gunners are chasing a first English title in 22 years, as well as their maiden Champions League crown.

And Arteta is convinced that they can finish the season with both trophies, which would finally end their six-year silverware drought since lifting the FA Cup.

“First of all, the capacity we have as a club and as a team, the will to win,” Arteta said to explain his belief.

“We recognise the opportunity ahead and we are going to do our best to achieve it.”

Arteta’s Arsenal contract expires in 2027 and the Spaniard remains fully committed to the club after reports of talks over a new deal.

“There’s no news on that. We have no time to discuss that now. The full focus is on what we have to do from here until the end of the season,” he said.

“I am fully committed and really happy and I feel good. My family is good and I still have so much ambition to do with this football club, and for now we are in a good place.

“This job is about the present and what you do on the day. Give your very best and feel that you are the person that can lead and inspire the group to achieve great things for the club.”

AFP