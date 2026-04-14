Rice Adds To Arsenal Injury Concerns Ahead Of Sporting Clash

Declan Rice left Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with another injury worry on the eve of their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Sporting Lisbon after missing the club’s open training session Tuesday.

Rice withdrew from England’s recent international against Japan but returned for Arsenal’s match against Sporting in Lisbon last week. He was also the stand-in captain for the table-topping Gunners’ shock defeat by Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend.

But the 27-year-old midfielder was not involved at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground on Tuesday, with Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori, also missing the session.

Saka has been sidelined from Arsenal’s last three matches, while captain Odegaard, in and out of the team through injury this season, was not fit enough for Arsenal’s loss against Bournemouth last weekend.

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Timber, one of Arsenal’s best players this season, last featured in a 2-0 win against Everton a month ago.

Arsenal head into Wednesday’s fixture at the Emirates with a slender 1-0 lead from last week’s opening leg against Sporting secured by Kai Havertz’s late goal.

They will be aiming to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth which allowed Manchester City to cut their advantage at the top of the table to six points. Arsenal travel to the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday.

AFP