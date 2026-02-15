Arteta Concerned Over Arsenal’s Mounting Injury List

Mikel Arteta fears Arsenal’s growing injury list could damage their bid to win the quadruple.

Arteta’s side booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round with a 4-0 win against Wigan at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

But the Gunners’ ruthless dismissal of the League One strugglers was marred by injuries to Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White.

Italy defender Calafiori suffered a problem in the pre-match warm-up and was unable to play, while right-back White was forced off in the second half.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard did not feature in the fourth round tie after sustaining a knock in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Brentford on Thursday.

Germany forward Kai Havertz is set to be absent for at least the remainder of the month and Spain midfielder Mikel Merino is expected to be out for the rest of the season after undergoing foot surgery.

With Arsenal top of the Premier League, through to the Champions League last 16 and due to face Manchester City in the League Cup final, Gunners boss Arteta conceded the fitness woes were starting to become alarming.

“Yes. Before it was the strikers, then it was the defenders and now it is the midfielders,” he said.

“We are coping with that. But we need some players back and fit, not only for numbers but different options in relation to the opponents we have, so the quicker they are back the better.”

Arsenal, four points clear at the top of the Premier League, will take on bottom of the table Wolves at Molineux on Wednesday before the north London derby at Tottenham next weekend.

They enjoyed the ideal preparation for a pivotal week by scoring four times in the first 27 minutes against Wigan through Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, a Jack Hunt own goal and Gabriel Jesus.

Eberechi Eze, signed from Crystal Palace last year, has faced criticism for his disappointing form so far this season.

The England midfielder was hauled off at half-time at Brentford in his first league start in two months.

He finally showed the quality that persuaded Arsenal to sign with two assists against Wigan.

“Those players need those moments, and especially when we talk about the creative players, they need to feel that they are producing those moments,” Arteta said.

“I am very happy with that. For the mood, for the confidence, it is really a good thing.

“The risks he took in the final third and the amount of shots that he tried to take too, it was really positive and that is what we want from him.”

