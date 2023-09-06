Fire Scare At MMIA Terminal In Lagos

A possible fire was averted at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, located in Ikeja, Lagos on Wednesday morning after a smoke incident.
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in a statement by its Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, noted that the incident was reported around 7:50 am.
According to the authority, the source of the smoke was identified as originating from the basement of the terminal building.
“Promptly responding to the situation, the dedicated firefighters from the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport initiated immediate action,” it said.
“Their swift response and professional efforts have successfully brought the situation under control.”
See the full statement below:
