Subsidy Removal: NLC Ends Warning Strike, Says Significant Stride Achieved

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, announced an end to its two-day warning strike, asking its members all over the country to resume work.

In a statement, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, commended Nigerian workers for participating in the strike, saying a significant stride was achieved.

Labour had embarked on a two-day nationwide strike on Tuesday and Wednesday, over unfulfilled agreements by the Federal Government on petrol subsidy removal.

The decision by the Labour grounded economic and commercial activities in several states of the Federation.

“We are pleased to report that, thanks to your resolute commitment, we have made significant strides in achieving the goals set during our National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which prompted the initiation of this warning strike,” Ajaero said.

“It is abundantly clear that our united message has resonated loudly with the government, and it would take a truly inattentive ear not to hear it.

“As we mark the end of the two-day nationwide warning strike today, at the stroke of midnight, we earnestly call upon you all to gracefully conclude the strike and return to work tomorrow, in accordance with our initial agreement.”