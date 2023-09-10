Two-Year Transition To Elections ‘Reasonable’ – Gabon PM

A two-year transition before the free elections promised by Gabon’s new military rulers is a “reasonable objective” the new prime minister they appointed told AFP in an interview Sunday.

“It’s good to set off with a reasonable objective by saying: we have the desire to see the process come to an end in 24 months so we can go back to elections,” said Raymond Ndong Sima, prime minister during the transition. That period could end up being slightly longer or shorter, he added.

Ndong Sima was appointed last week as head of the transitional government by General Brice Oligui Nguema, who led the August coup d’etat against President Ali Bongo Ondimba.

The coup happened on August 30, moments after Bongo had been declared the winner of a presidential election which both the army and the opposition declared fraudulent.

Nguema, proclaimed president for the transitional period, immediately promised to hand the country back to civilian rule with elections after a transitional period, the length of which he did not immediately specify.

