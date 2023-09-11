UK Opens Temporary Visa Submission Centre In Enugu

The British High Commission in Nigeria on Monday announced the opening of a new temporary submission centre for UK visas in Enugu State from Wednesday, September 13.

According to a statement by the UK Mission, the facility will operate out of the Omedel Luxury Hotel, 4/6 Link Road off Pascal and Jerk Bustop, Independence Layout, Enugu and will shortly offer a twice-a-week service.

“The appointment system allows an applicant to select Enugu as their application location when applying for a UK Visa. This is in addition to current locations in Abuja. Lagos and Port Harcourt,” the statement read.

“The temporary submission centre in Enugu opens as a Premium Location meaning it will cost NGN246,250.00, which includes a Premium Lounge appointment, courier return, SMS notifications, general customer support and guidance.”

The British High Commission in Nigeria explained that demand for visa services will be carefully monitored and service reviewed/expanded should there be sufficient volumes.

“TLS will trial this location for at least 3 months to assess uptake of the service and enable decisions on continuation,” the statement concluded.