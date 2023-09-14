Nollywood Actress, Cindy Amadi, Dead

Nollywood actress, Cindy Amadi, has passed away.

Her demise was announced by the film’s [which film?]producers on Thursday via a message posted to their Instagram account, @ife_movie.

The late Amadi co-starred in “Ife” – with MTV Shuga’s Uzomaka Aniunoh – in the film directed by Nse Ikpe-Etim’s sister, Nyaiedu Ikpe-Etim.

In an expression of its sorrow, the movie page wrote, “We are greatly, deeply, and unbelievably saddened to learn about the passing of Cindy Amadi, who played Adaora in #féthemovie.”

According to them, Cindy brought her magic to set and changed their lives forever.

“She was very enthusiastic about developing her craft and growing her career and continuing to showcase her talent. She was well on her way until her untimely passing,” the statement read.

Pamela Adie, a producer, also acknowledged the actress’s passing in a post on her Instagram story.

“This wasn’t the idea, Cindy,” the producer lamented. “You were thrilled when I assured you we would create the sequel.

“I’m sorry we couldn’t complete it in time. But we will complete it…for you. Rest in Peace for now,” she said

The movie, “Ìfé” is a love story between ìfé and Adaora, two Nigerian women who fall in love over a 3-day date and strive to further their love to withstand the realities of being lesbian in Nigeria.

This news comes amid the entertainment industry’s mourning of Singer Mohbad’s death on Tuesday.