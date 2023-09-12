Afrobeats Star Mohbad Dies At 27 

Afrobeats star Mohbad has died, industry authorities said on Tuesday evening. He was 27.
Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, was confirmed dead by Ovie Ofugara.
Confirmed. Mohbad is dead.
Sad, sad day.
R.I.P 🕊️💔 pic.twitter.com/tcTGYYKSRU
— Ovie (@OvieO) September 12, 2023
“Confirmed. Mohbad is dead. Sad, sad day,” the Not Just Ok boss wrote on his X account, sharing a broken heart emoji alongside the tweet.
Damn ! Mohbad 💔
— Olamidé (@Olamide) September 12, 2023
Rapper Olamide Gbenga also known as Olamide took to the platform to mourn him and wrote: “Damn! Mohbad”.
This life 🤦🏾♂️…
— Olamidé (@Olamide) September 12, 2023
However, details of his death are still sketchy as of the time of this report.
Mohbad was born on June 6, 1998, and had in the past reportedly wanted to commit suicide, according to his colleague Akinbiyi Abiola better known as Bella Shmurda.