Police To Probe Singer Mohbad’s Death

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Thursday said it will probe the circumstances leading to the death of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The musician died on Tuesday evening and has since been buried. He was 27 years.

Two days after the controversial demise of the young singer, Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said police were committed to a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, who recently passed away. We understand the concerns regarding his untimely demise,” he said.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to a comprehensive investigation into this matter, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death. Rest assured, updates will be provided as investigations unfold.

“We encourage family members or close associates with valuable information to approach the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to assist in this process. In the meantime, we kindly request that individuals refrain from making statements or engaging in activities that could jeopardize the ongoing investigation. Your trust and support are deeply valued.”