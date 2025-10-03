Mohbad’s Father Seeks Prosecution Of Daughter-in-Law, Others Indicted In Coroner’s Verdict

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has asked the Lagos State government to prosecute his daughter-in-law, Omowunmi Aloba, along with others indicted in the Coroner’s Inquest into his son’s death.

Aloba made the demand in a letter written by his lawyer, Wahab Shittu, SAN, and addressed to the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN.

He also called for the prosecution of the auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who administered an injection to Mohbad shortly before his death.

The lawyer further urged the state to prosecute others present in the apartment at the time of Mohbad’s death, particularly those who facilitated the invitation of the auxiliary nurse or who failed to take him promptly to a recognised medical facility for treatment.

In July 2025, the Coroner, Magistrate Taofikat Shotobi, held that the actions of the auxiliary nurse were both “unlawful and professionally negligent.”

The Coroner recommended the criminal prosecution of Ogedengbe for medical misadventure or negligence, citing her administration of an injection without a doctor’s prescription.

Magistrate Shotobi also held Mohbad’s wife responsible for treating him at home instead of seeking immediate medical attention at a hospital.

Despite the clear findings and recommendations from the Coroner’s verdict, more than two months have passed, and the Lagos State Government has yet to file charges against those named.

Aloba’s lawyer expressed concern over the lack of prosecutorial action from the authorities, despite the clear judicial findings.

The lawyer urged the Attorney-General to exercise his prosecutorial authority by filing charges against the implicated individuals within 14 days, given the high sensitivity of the case and the public attention it has garnered.

Shittu stated, “Our client, as a bereaved father who seeks justice, is deeply troubled by the fact that, despite the clear indictments contained in the Coroner’s Verdict, no prosecutorial steps have been taken against the mentioned individuals since the verdict was delivered on July 11, 2025.”

“Alternatively, if your Honourable Office is not inclined to prosecute the individuals mentioned above within the proposed timeframe, we respectfully request that a fiat be granted to us within that period, in accordance with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State, to prosecute the matter on behalf of the State,” he stated.