Magistrate Court Orders DNA Test On Late Mohbad’s Son

The Magistrate Court in Ikorodu on Tuesday ordered that Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) tests be conducted on Liam Aloba, the son of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The DNA tests are to be conducted in an accredited and recognised hospital, both in Nigeria and abroad.

Magistrate Adefisoye Sonuga gave the order while ruling on an application filed by late Mohbad’s Father, Joseph Aloba who sought for a paternity test.

The late Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi Cynthia Aloba, was listed as the respondent in the application which was brought pursuant to Order 8 Rules 1 & 8 of the Family Court of Lagos State (Civil Procedure) 2012, and Order 9 Rules 8 & 9 of the Magistrate Courts (Civil Procedure) Rules 2009.

The applicant seeks an order of the court directing the Chief Medical Officer /Chief Pathologist or any other appropriately qualified officer of the Military Hospital Yaba, Lagos, who is in charge of the remains of the late Mohbad presently at the Military Hospital Yaba Lagos, to remove any tissue/ hair or any part of the body of the deceased for the purpose of conducting a DNA test on Master Liam Aloba, at a recognised and accredited Government or private medical facility within Lagos State or other agreeable hospital outside Lagos State.

The application also sought an order of the Court directing that a DNA Test be conducted in relation to the paternity of Master Liam Aloba, being the alleged son of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (the Deceased), in a recognised and accredited medical facility outside of Nigeria at the expense of the Applicant.

In documents put before the court, Aloba stated that there remains uncertainty regarding the paternity of Master Liam Aloba and given the sensitivity of the matter, it is imperative that the paternity be conclusively settled.

He also insisted that paternity is a live issue with regards to determining the Respondent’s maintenance obligations and the child’s welfare and the DNA is therefore necessary to avoid further delays and prejudice.

When the proceedings came up today, Augustine Adegbemi from the law firm of Dr. Wahab Shittu (SAN) & Co. represented Mr Joseph Aloba while Kabir Akingbolu appeared for the late Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi.

Through his counsel, the applicant moved his application and with no opposition from the respondent counsel, the magistrate granted the order as prayed.

The court gave the following directives:

That two (2) DNA tests be conducted in an accredited and recognized hospital, both in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

That both parties or their representatives be present when the sample is taken.

Further proceedings were then adjourned to November 11th, 2025.