FCT High Court To Receive 50 Units Of Duplexes Before June 2026 — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said that President Bola Tinubu will address 80 per cent of the housing problem facing justices in Nigeria.

Wike, who spoke at the commissioning of a magistrates’ court in Abuja on Tuesday, also announced that the 50 units of duplexes would be handed over to the Federal Capital Territory High Court in July 2026.

He explained that while the court would receive 20 units in October 2025, 30 units would be handed over in June 2026.

“And let me assure you, before the end of the first tenure of Mr President, we would have solved 80 per cent of your accommodation problem in terms of housing.

“By October this year, we are going to hand over 20 units of duplexes to the FCT High Court, and by June next year, before the third anniversary of Mr President, we are also handing over 30 units of duplexes to the FCT High Court,” Wike said at the commissioning.

According to him, it was concerning that justices who live as tenants are at the mercy of their landlords.

He also decried situations where justices handling criminal matters reside in areas considered as risky for them.

The minister said, “Sometimes, you go out and see where justices are living as tenants. And then sometimes, when they are not able to pay on time, they are at the mercy of their landlords.

“Their landlords can use their cars and block the gate and say, ‘Look, they have not paid us. Go away.

“Even where they are living, you don’t even know where criminals are. Sometimes, they are carrying out criminal matters, and they live with even those criminals around. So, how do you want to guarantee their lives? Mr President has said that it has to come to a stop.”