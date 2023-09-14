Wike In Attendance As Tinubu Meets With Fubara, Rivers Stakeholders

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and other stakeholders from the oil-rich state.

The meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital was also attended by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who is also the immediate past governor of Rivers State.

Leading stakeholders to see the President, Governor Fubara made a case for the rehabilitation of the East-West Road.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the meeting which was held behind closed doors, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Onueze Okocha said the East-West Road is strategic to the Port Harcourt Refinery which is the current administration has promised to reactivate.

He said the Rivers State stakeholders are also in the Villa to commend President Tinubu for appointing sons and daughters of the state into his cabinet and other positions.

Among those appointed by Tinubu are Wike and the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to Okocha, the Rivers State people are happy with the appointments and are optimistic that the appointees will make the state proud.

He also reacted to protests by some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State over the appointment of Wike, a former governor under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Noting that the protesters have the right to protest, Okocha stated that they do not represent the views of the people.

He added that the action of President Tinubu shows that he represents the interest of all Nigerians irrespective of their political or other affiliations.