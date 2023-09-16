Lagos Commissioner Vows Transparency, Zero Tolerance For Building Collapse

The newly appointed Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, says transparency in the built sector and zero tolerance for building collapse will be his watchword.

Olumide made this known on Wednesday as he assumed office amidst high expectations from stakeholders of the ministry.

He arrived at the ministry together with the Special Adviser, e-GIS and Urban Planning, Dr Olajide Babatunde, after the swearing-in ceremony led by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa, Ikeja.

The commissioner promised to build on successes and introduce progressive initiatives to further revolutionise the sector while working effectively with all stakeholders.

Dr Babatunde, who returned to the post, called for continued cooperation and teamwork.

The duo were received by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Oluwole Sotire; Surveyor-General, Lagos State, Surv. Ayokunu Adeshina; as well as general managers of agencies and senior management staff of the ministry.