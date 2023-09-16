UK Hikes Student Visa Fee To £490, £115 For Visit Visa

The government of the United Kingdom has announced an increase in the cost of student and tourist visas.

In a statement published by the UK’s Home Office on Friday, the fee for a student visa has been increased from £127 to £490, while the cost of a visit visa for less than six months will increase from £15 to £115.

According to the Home Office, the increases followed a legislation that was laid by the Parliament on Friday.

It noted that the fees hike will enable the government to pay for vital services and allow more funding to be prioritised for public sector.

The statement added that income from fees charged plays a vital role in the Home Office’s ability to run a sustainable immigration and nationality system.

The changes come less than six months after the UK announced increments in the cost of visa applications and health surcharges.

The Home Office also noted that careful consideration is given when setting fees to help reduce the funding contribution from British taxpayers, whilst continuing to provide a service that remains attractive to those wishing to work in the UK and support broader prosperity for all.

“Today’s changes do not include the planned increase to the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) which are scheduled to be introduced later in the Autumn,” the statement added.

The immigration and nationality fees increases which are subject to parliamentary approval will take effect from October 4.