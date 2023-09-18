Communal Clash: We’re Pursuing Permanent Solution To Ifon/Ilobu Crisis – Osun Govt

The Osun State Government says it is working assidiously towards arriving at a permanent solution to the communal crisis between two communities in the state: Ifon Osun and Ilobu, the headquarters of Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas (LGAs), respectively.

Rashed Olawale, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ademola Adeleke, stated this on Monday while speaking on the crisis at the governor’s office in Osogbo, the state capital.

In the last four days, the two communities have been embroiled in a communal crisis which goes back decades, originating from a controversy over a piece of land.

Both communities have continued to trade blame with indigenes urging the government to intervene and settle the crisis once and for all.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, the CPS to Governor Adeleke, Rasheed Olawale, spoke on the government’s rationale for declaring a curfew in the communities.

He gave the assurance that the government was working on ways to resolve the clash for peace to reign in the area.