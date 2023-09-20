Properties Worth Millions Lost As Fire Service Battles Inferno At Lagos Hotel

Videos shared on social media showed what appeared to be a two-storey building engulfed by raging flames.

By Oluwatobi Aworinde
Updated September 20, 2023
The scene of a fire outbreak at Ibis Royal Hotel along Airport Road, Lagos State on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

 

There was a fire incident at Ibis Royal Hotel around Ajao Estate along the Airport Road, Lagos State on Wednesday evening.

Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Lagos State Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, in a post on X, stated that the fire was reported at 4:50 pm.

Gawat added that the Isolo and Bolade Fire Crews of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service curtailed the fire to prevent substantial damage.

“Operations concluded without injury nor death recorded. Well Done to our Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service,” he said.

