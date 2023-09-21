Missing University Student Blessing Karami Found Dead In Abuja

A university student, Blessing Karami, who was declared missing on September 11, has been found dead, police authorities said on Thursday.

It was gathered that the 26-year-old Blessing, a student of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), was declared missing after leaving her place of work in Garki, Abuja.

In a statement, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said her disappearance was reported to the police authorities last Thursday, September 14.

“The body of Blessing Karami Moses, a 26-year-old woman who had been missing since September 11, 2023, was tragically discovered in a wooded area in Karimo. Her disappearance was reported to the authorities on September 14, 2023,” the statement read.

Under the directive of the Commissioner of Police, FCT, Haruna Garba, the police spokesperson said the Command will “conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Blessing Karami Moses’ untimely death”.

“While we are working closely with the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to facilitate the respectful retrieval of the decomposed remains acknowledging the sensitive nature of this task, we will continue to provide updates to the public as our investigation progresses,” she stated.

Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, also commiserated with Blessing’s family and loved ones over the incident.