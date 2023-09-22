Tribunal Upholds Caleb Mutfwang’s Election As Plateau Governor

The Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos in North Central Nigeria has upheld the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The three-member panel, in its judgment delivered on Friday, unanimously held that the petitioner failed in its petition because it lacked merit.

Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi, reading the judgment, dismissed all three grounds canvassed by the petitioner and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda.

On March 20, the INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof Idris Amali, announced Mutfwang as the winner having scored 525,299 votes, while Yilwatda polled 481,370 votes.

According to the results, the PDP won in 10 local government areas (LGAs), including Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Lantang North, Langtang South, Riyom, Mikang, Mangu, Jos East, Qua’an Pan and Pokkos.