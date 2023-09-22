Zamfara Kidnap: Governor Lawal Summons Heads Of Security Agencies

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has summoned the heads of security agencies in the state following the recent abduction of students of the Federal University Gusau.

Gunmen had on Friday morning stormed the Sabon-Gida community of the Bungudu Local Government Area, kidnapping more than 24 students of the university.

Hours after the incident, the governor’s spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the emergency Security Council meeting is to seek the “immediate release of all abducted persons and also finding a lasting solution to the lingering issue of insecurity that has become a source of concern to the administration”.

He said the governor directed his deputy, Mani Mummuni, to provide all the necessary support to the security agencies to restore normalcy in all affected areas.

“During the meeting, the security chiefs assured the Deputy Governor of their commitment to restoring peace in the State. They equally unequivocally confirmed to the Deputy Governor that troops had successfully rescued six kidnap victims,” the statement read.

“The security Chiefs further assured that troops had neutralised scores of the kidnappers and are actively pursuing them to ensure the safe rescue of all victims.

“Mani Mallam Mummuni urged the heads of the Security agencies to improve troops’ presence in volatile areas for surveillance.

“The Deputy Governor has reassured the people of Zamfara that security operatives are working tirelessly to address the current situation.”