JTF Arrests Eight Vessels With ‘Illegally Refined’ Diesel In Rivers

The Joint Task Force of Operation Delta Safe has apprehended eight barges with about 100,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined Automative Gas Oil (AGO) also known as diesel, in the Bonny Area of Rivers State.

The Maritime Component Commander of Operation Delta Safe, Adedokun Siyanbade, who led journalists on an inspection of the vessels on Sunday, said the JTF remained determined to end crude oil theft in the Niger Delta Delta.

The commander said further investigation would be carried out and anyone found guilty must be brought to book.

With the recent feat, the JTF of Operation Delta Safe vows to implement the mandate of the military chiefs to rid the Niger Delta region of economic saboteurs.