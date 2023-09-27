Gunmen Storm Kwara Community, Kill Two

Two persons have been killed while three others sustained varying degrees of gunshot injury in Kwara State.

It was gathered that gunmen stormed the Alalubosa community, Oko Olowo in the Asa Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday night, shooting sporadically, a situation that forced residents to scamper to safety.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident on Wednesday night, saying that the Command drafted its men to the scene when it got the report.

Sources told Channels Television that the gunmen stormed the community at about 10 pm while the residents were enjoying the cool weather outside their houses.

“One girl, Semiat Mukaila, was shot in the arm, while Abdullahi Awe’s leg was broken with a gun butt. They are both receiving treatment at the hospital now. The hoodlums also shot Isiaq Abdullahi in the arm.

“After they shot another resident, AbdulRasheed Alafara, on the leg and he tried to escape from the scene, the attackers pursued him and gave him machete cuts until he died.

“The members of the vigilante team also succeeded in killing one of the suspected kidnappers,” said a resident of the area who craved anonymity.

Reports also have it that the gunmen, numbering six, rained bullets for more than 30 minutes when they entered the community and that members of the local vigilante team were able to gun down one of the hoodlums while others ran away.

The source in the area gave kudos for the bravery of the men of the local vigilante team, appealing to concerned authorities to provide them with adequate ammunition to combat insurgents.