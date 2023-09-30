Tribunal Affirms Agbu Kefas As Duly Elected Governor Of Taraba

The Taraba State Governorship Election Tribunal has affirmed that Agbu Kefas of the Peoples Democratic Party is the validly elected governor of Taraba State.

The three man panel of justices of the tribunal said the petition of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and its candidate, Yahaya Sani, challenging the election of Kefas lacks merit and consequently dismissed it.

The NNPP and its candidate had instituted a case against the victory of PDP and its candidate Governor Kefas in the March 18 governorship election on the ground of corrupt practices, non-compliant to the Electoral Act of 2022, over voting, mutilation of result sheets and alleged violence in polling units.

The court ruled that the petitioner who is claiming to have scored the majority of lawful votes cast is inconsistent as he is also asking that same election be declared invalid, yet valid to declare him winner.

According to the panel, one cannot place something on nothing and expect it to stand.

Counsels to the state governor and the INEC said the judgment is a welcome development and see no reason for appeal.

The Deputy Governor of the state Aminu Alkali, who was at the court, is extending olive branch to the petitioners to bring on board their developmental plans for the state so as to work together towards the progress and development of the state.

In the said election, the PDP and its candidate won in 11 Local Government Areas, the NNPP won 3 while the APC won only 2 Local Government Areas.

Jubilant party faithful have taken to the streets of Jalingo, the state capital celebrating the victory of the governor at the tribunal.