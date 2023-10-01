Osimhen Breaks Silence On TikTok Gaffe, Pledges Loyalty To Napoli

Victor Osimhen has reiterated his loyalty to Napoli, describing his journey in the Italian city of Naples, Italy as exciting.

A video was posted on Napoli’s verified TikTok handle openly mocking Osimhen for missing a penalty against Bologna.

The video featured a high-pitched voice in the background shouting, “gimme penalty please.” A subsequent video drew comparisons between Osimhen and a coconut

While the club has issued a statement maintaining the video post was not intended to hurt their treasured star, many fans criticised Napoli for the development. Though the Nigerian had been silent on the matter, he finally commented on the matter and pledged his commitment to the Serie A champions.

“Coming to the City of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me. The People of Napoli have shown me so much love and kindness, and I will not allow anyone to come between us,” he wrote on Instagram Sunday.

“The passion of the People of Naples fuels my fire to always play with my heart and soul, and the love for the badge is unwavering as I wear it with pride”.

“The accusations against the People of Naples are untrue. I have a lot of friends who are Napolitans and have become part of my family and everyday life. I appreciate Nigerians and everyone for lending their voices to support and reach out to me”.

“I’m forever grateful. Let’s support unity, respect, and understanding. FORZA NAPOLI SEMPRE ⚪️🔵.”

Before now, Osimhen, who led the club to their first-ever league title in three decades, deleted all Napoli-related content on his Instagram handle.

His agent had also threatened legal action against Napoli.

“What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted,” Roberto Calenda said on Twitter, now called X, late on Tuesday evening.

“(It is) A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.”

The Nigerian government also pledged to seek diplomatic means to resolve the impasse.