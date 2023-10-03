Mohbad: Naira Marley Taken Into Custody For Interrogation – Police

Police authorities in Lagos State have taken Afrobeats star Naira Marley into custody.

Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities…#justice4Mohbad #justiceforMohbad — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) October 3, 2023

“Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities,” Lagos police command spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said late Tuesday.

Naira Marley is expected to assist the police in their investigation into the demise of his former signee Ilerioluwa Aloba better known as MohBad.

While the singer has been accused of having a hand in Mohbad’s death, he vowed to clear his name and had before the police’s statement confirmed his arrival in Nigeria to help the probe into his former signee’s demise.

“I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

“It’s important I do my part for Imole. I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail.”

Tuesday’s move is the latest development following Mohbad’s death. He died in questionable circumstances with claims that he was abused before his passage.

Since his demise, Nigerians have demanded an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. There were protests in several parts of Nigeria as young people poured into the streets to register their grievances over the singer’s death.

Although Mohbad was buried less than two days after he died, police authorities exhumed his remains. An autopsy was later conducted but the result is not yet out.

The Federal Government has also waded into the matter with the Senate visiting the late singer’s family and observing a moment of silence over the star’s demise.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the probe, promising to ensure justice was served.