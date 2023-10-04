Over 200,000 Passports Ready For Collection – Interior Minister

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, says 204,322 international passports are now ready for collection out of the backlog of over 300,000 he met on assumption of office.

Ojo made the disclosure during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, disclosing that only 99,901 had been collected out of the amount ready for collection.

He urged Nigerians to pick up their uncollected passports.

Tunji-Ojo also revealed that the ministry was working with the immigration service and their vendors to ensure that from next year, international passports are delivered directly to the preferred address of Nigerians.