Over 112,000 Passports Uncollected In 36 States, FCT – NIS Boss

The acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Wura-Ola Adepoju, says 112,351 passport booklets have yet to be collected by applicants across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Adepoju, who spoke on Thursday during a press briefing at the service headquarters in Abuja, added that the figure was as of October 5.

PASSPORT UPDATE: The Acting Comproller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Wura-Ola Adepoju, says 112,351 passport booklets are yet to be collected by applicants across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. pic.twitter.com/PVBsBbQJGv — Nigeria Immigration Service (@nigimmigration) October 6, 2023 Advertisement

She stated that the service had cleared all the 204,332 passport application backlogs after the Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s two-week deadline to the service last month.

READ ALSO: Tinubu’s Certificate Saga: Atiku Suffering From Serial Electoral Losses, Says APC

According to Adepoju, 91,981 passport booklets have been collected so far.

The NIS boss urged applicants to visit their respective application centres to collect the travel documents.