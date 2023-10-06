Alex Feruguson’s Wife Lady Cathy Is Dead

Manchester United legend Alex Ferguson has lost his wife Lady Cathy. She was 84.

News of the former Manchester United boss’ wife’s death filtered in on Friday afternoon. But she died on Thursday.

Ferguson and Lady Cathy met in 1964 when the Manchester United legend was 23. They married two years later and had three sons – Mark, Darren, and Jason.

Since the demise, tributes have been pouring in from the football community among others.

“Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on the passing of Lady Cathy,” Ferguson’s former club said in a short statement.

“Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career.

“As a mark of respect, our players will wear black armbands during Saturday’s game against Brentford.”

In a 2021 documentary, Ferguson spoke about his recovery after suffering a brain haemorrhage in 2018, revealing he had been “terrified” of losing his memory.

Ferguson said having such a narrow escape had changed his outlook on life, narrating how his wife met him in a terrible condition.

“Probably not taking things too seriously in terms of knowing that you’re vulnerable… if I go tomorrow I’ll be grateful for three years extra I had,” he said.

“That’s a feeling I’ve had for quite a while now.”

The documentary begins with the audio of the call to the emergency services that Jason made after Ferguson fell ill at home.

“I tried to get out of my bed and just collapsed,” said Ferguson, who stepped down as United boss in 2013.

“I was very fortunate because I fell against a shoe rack, and all the shoes fell out and made a noise, and Cathy (his wife) was downstairs.

“She came up and got me sat up against the wall, and that’s the last thing I remember.”