Motorists Stranded As Tanker Explodes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A tanker laden with the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called fuel, has exploded on the Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

The incident which happened on Friday night around the OPIC axis in Isheri, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, made many motorists and travellers stranded.

Channels Television reports that the situation forced many drivers to ply one-way and also made the commuters scamper to safety.

The cause of the explosion is unknown, neither is the destination of the truck driver. As of the time of filing this report, no emergency or police officials were sighted at the scene of the explosion.

This is not the first time accidents have occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Just five days ago, a yet-to-be-identified man died in an accident involving 16 persons at the Magboro Bus Stop along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Seven other passengers were said to have been injured in the crash that occurred around 7:50 a.m.

Two vehicles – a Mercedes Benz ML350 with number plate AKD424HH and a Volkswagen commercial bus with number plate KSF934YA – were said to be involved in the accident.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred when the Mercedes Benz collided with a commercial bus that was parked at the bus stop while trying to avoid a road user.