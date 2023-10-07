Fuel Scarcity: Northern Group Accuses Marketers Of Sabotage, Demands NNPCL GMD’s Sack

A northern-based civil society organisation, the Mega National Movement for Good Governance, has expressed concern over the sudden scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as petrol in the Federal Capital Territory, Kaduna State and other major cities across the country.

The group, during a press conference in Kaduna on Friday, accused the independent petroleum marketers of creating the scarcity with the intention of hiking fuel prices in the coming days.

The spokesman for the group, Ibrahim Tijani, also expressed worry over the instability of prices of petroleum products resulting from policy somersault of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) as well as mounting allegations of monumental corruption within the company.

READ ALSO: Security Forces Bust ‘Insurgents’ Camp’ In Anambra, Rescue Priest, Two Others

Among other things, the civil society group alleges that there are significant irregularities within the NNPCL such as a petrol subsidy scam, under-remittance of oil sales revenue, shady pipeline surveillance contracts, and oil theft, which it laments have had a collective detrimental effect on the nation’s economy.

The group therefore appealed to President Bola Tinubu to sack the Group Managing Director of NNPCL, Mr Mele Kyari, and order a “deep interrogation” of allegations of monumental corruption entrenched in NNPCL under his leadership.