Israel-Palestine War: FG Calls For Ceasefire, Peaceful Resolution

The Nigerian government has called for a ceasefire hours after Gaza’s rulers Hamas launched a multi-pronged assault at dawn with thousands of rockets and ground, air and sea forces, attacking and infiltrating Israeli towns and kibbutz communities.

Channels Television reports the worst fighting in decades has killed more than 200 Israelis and wounded over 1,000, leaving bodies of civilians strewn on roads, while on the Gaza side at least 313 have died and over 1,700 were reported wounded.

READ ALSO: African Union Seeks End To Israel-Gaza War

In a statement on Saturday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, said the escalation between both countries would result in an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population, advising that both parties should exercise restraint and prioritise the safety of civilians.

He urged both parties to create room for humanitarian considerations, calling for dialogue.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, therefore, calls on both sides to exercise restraint, prioritise the safety of civilians and give room for humanitarian considerations. We are therefore calling for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue,” the statement read.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is deeply concerned about the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in the early hours of Saturday and calls for de-escalation and ceasefire.

“The cycle of violence and retaliation that the current escalation has assumed only serves to perpetuate an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population that bears the brunt of every conflict.