Warri Show: I Told Promoters I Won’t Be Around, Says Davido

Afrobeats star Davido says he told promoters of a show in Warri, Delta State, that he won’t be around.

A former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick had accused the singer, whose real name is David Adeleke, of failure to attend the show after being paid $94,600 and a private jet of $18,000 arranged for him.

But responding to the accusations, Davido said the show promoters knew he was not coming around for the event. Despite this, the singer said they promoted the show with his photos.

“I was not going to be physically able to make it and this had been communicated to ‘them’ for a longgggg while now I mean MONTHS ago but for reasons best known to them, they continued to promote the show using my name,” he wrote on his Instagram handle, Sunday.

He, however, apologised to “my lovely fans in Warri that spent their hard-earned money to come out. Apologies that you had to experience this.

“It’s a shame. But especially for my fans out there, don’t worry, you know I gotta bring Timeless to Delta State. We will do it properly, bigger and better!” Pinnick added.

Amaju had in his comment called on Davido to not allow fame to make him proud, claiming he is not Nigeria’s biggest artiste.