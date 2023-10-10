Why I Posted My WAEC, University Certificates Online – Dalung

A former Minister of Sports and Youth, Solomon Dalung, on Tuesday, provided some insight into his rationale for posting his academic records on social media, which many interpreted to be a reference to the controversy over President Bola Tinubu’s academic records.

Atiku Abubakar sued the President in a US court, alleging that Tinubu forged his Chicago State University (CSU) certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

Dalung took to X on Saturday to post his 1990 West African Education Council (WAEC) certificate, Certificate of Call to the Bar, as well as his Bachelor of Law and Master of Laws certificates both from the University of Jos.

I am an alumni of the University of Jos, Nigeria. I surrender my academic records for public scrutiny…… pic.twitter.com/3RHHHnVUAB — Solomon Dalung (@SolomonDalung) October 7, 2023 Advertisement

The former minister shed light on the social media post during a live appearance on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

Asked what the rationale was behind the post, he said, “I voluntarily made my credentials available for public scrutiny. The reason behind this decision stems from the ongoing intense international and national brouhaha surrounding the issue of academic credentials in Nigeria.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The President of Nigeria and his political allies are going from one court to another in America and Nigeria regarding their credentials. Now, what is going on has made everyone in Nigeria who owns a certificate a suspect.”

“I have also put my certificate out publicly. If anyone is not satisfied, they can also go to court to compel the University of Jos to release my transcript.”

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Court Disqualifies APC Candidate Sylva From Bayelsa Gov Election

The lawyer stated that though he had respect for Tinubu and was not mocking him over the certificate issue, he believed the President’s team not only mismanaged the issue, but inadvertently exacerbated the problem.

“I have a lot of respect for the President. I don’t envy him with whatever he is going through with this certificate thing. I think it is being mismanaged by his handlers. Those who are creating more problems of this issue are his handlers,” he said.

“The more they talk, the more they introduce new issues that people capitalise on to add more burden on the President. This affects the President directly.”