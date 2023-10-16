Tinubu Appoints Mandate Secretary For New FCTA Women Affairs Secretariat

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi as mandate secretary for the newly formed Federal Capital Territory Administration’s (FCTA) Women Affairs Secretariat.

This was revealed in a statement by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister’s Director of Press, Anthony Ogunleye, on Monday via a post on FCTA’s official X handle.

Her appointment comes only days after the President sanctioned the formation of a Women Affairs Secretariat to address women’s issues in the FCT Administration through the Minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike.

Wike, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday, said that the move was part of Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive governance that carried everyone along.

Ogunleye noted that Benjamins-Laniyi will be critical to the FCTA’s mission to improving the well-being and empowerment of women and children in the FCT.

According to the statement, Benjamins-Laniyi, who was born in 1965 and is from Ogun State, was appointed for her exceptional qualities and dedication to public service, according to the announcement.

“With over 35 years of experience as a communications consultant, social entrepreneur, international mentor, and environmentalist, Mrs. Benjamins-Laniyi brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role.

“She has also showcased her commitment to women’s political participation by aspiring for a senatorial position in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022. As the Grand Matron of ‘Hope Again for FCT Women in Politics,’ she has played a vital role in encouraging and mentoring women in the political arena,” he stated.

Ogunleye added that her awareness of the political landscape, passion for social issues impacting women and children, and capacity to manage complex policy obstacles will all help to advance women’s rights and well-being in the FCT.