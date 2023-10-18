Ondo Assembly To Consider Suspending Impeachment Process Against Deputy Gov Aiyedatiwa

Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly on Wednesday said they are open to the intervention of national leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a political solution to the impeachment proceedings commenced against the state deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Olatunji Oshati, the parliament’s decision followed the intervention of the APC national leadership, which met with some members of the assembly and some party leaders in the state.

“Following the intervention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC members in Ondo State House of Assembly have agreed to consider the possibility of a political solution on the impeachment proceedings against the State Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa,” the statement read.

“At a meeting held in the APC’s National Secretariat in Abuja on 17th October, 2023 at the instance of the National Chairman of the Party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Reconciliation Committee set up by the Party under the Chairmanship of Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, members of the APC in Ondo State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, and the Ondo State leadership of APC led by Engr Ade Adetimehin, all agreed that a political solution to the impeachment was possible and proper.

“The Hon. Speaker restated that the House was only exercising its responsibility under S.188 of the 1999 Constitution, having received a petition accusing the Deputy Governor of some allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office. He, however, expressed the desire of the House leadership to further consult with members of the House cutting across party lines, on the political solution as proposed by the APC.

“The House therefore hopes that in the same spirit of genuine wish for a political solution, the Deputy-Governor would take immediate steps to withdraw the multiple court cases he filed over the same impeachment. This would allow the stakeholders to freely discuss the settlement proposals and prevent actions or comments over a matter that is still subjudice.”