Tinubu Mourns Renowned Lawyer Ben Nwabueze

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the Nwabueze family, and the government and people of Anambra State, on the passing of renowned constitutional lawyer and former minister of education, Professor Ben Nwabueze.

According to a statement by the President’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale on Monday, Tinubu described the death of the foremost constitutional lawyer as a profound loss, saying that Professor Nwabueze’s knowledge of law was outstanding.

“Prof. B.O. Nwabueze’s contribution to the precedents and principles of the nation’s constitution is notable. His involvement in the drafting of the 1979 constitution is a legacy that stands him out as well as his outstanding contributions to the legal profession at large,” the President says.

READ ALSO: Foremost Lawyer Ben Nwabueze Dies At 94

The President asked his family, the good people of Anambra State, and Nigerians in general to take solace in the worthy legacy that the deceased left behind.

The President also prayed that God Almighty grant the gentle soul of Prof Nwabueze eternal rest.

The family, in a statement by Eni Nwabueze, said the Senior Advocate of Nigeria passed on Sunday at the age of 94.

He said burial arrangements would be announced in due course.

“With great sadness, we announce the passing on of our patriarch, Professor Ben .O. Nwabueze SAN, NNOM, CON, pioneer Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Oduah Afo-na-Isagba of Atani, Anambra State, on Sunday October 29th, 2023 age 94. He lived an exemplary life of consequence,” the statement read.