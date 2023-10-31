BUA Chairman Visits Tinubu, Assures Of Support From Business Community 

The Chairman of the BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has assured President Bola Tinubu of the support of the business community in Nigeria.

Mr. Rabiu was at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday to congratulate President Tinubu on his recent victory at the Supreme Court.

“We need to support the President to ensure he delivers. As a Nigerian and a business owner, I want to see a Nigeria that is stable and a country that is prosperous,” he said.

“Nigeria is the only country we have, and we must all come together to support one another to get the prosperity we so much desire.”

He also called on Nigerians to support the government to succeed.

He told journalists after the meeting that BUA has commenced the sales of its cement at the rate of N3,500 as against the previous price of N4,500.