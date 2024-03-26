Prayers Won’t Fix Nigeria’s Problems, Says Presidency

The presidency on Tuesday reiterated the current administration’s commitment to tackling the infrastructural deficit in the country, calling on all Nigerians to cooperate with the Federal Government.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, Aliyu Audu, said prayers won’t fix the myriads of challenges facing the country.

“When we look at how we were some 10 years ago when it was rainy, how we failed to save even though we were warned by the managers of the economy locally and internationally,” he said.

“I think it is us hoping that miracles (and) prayers, going into church, mosque or fasting will fix our problem. No they don’t. You got to work to fix your problem.

“Nigeria works when Nigerians work, prayers don’t fix problems. It takes time, we need to get used to that. It is not magic.”

Audu’s comment come a day after President Bola Tinubu approved the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund to facilitate effective infrastructure development across the pivotal areas of agriculture, transportation, ports, aviation, energy, healthcare, and education in Nigeria.

The fund will invest in critical national projects that will, among other things, promote growth; enhance local value-addition, create employment opportunities, and stimulate technological innovation and exports.

Among other things, the Fund will identify appropriate approaches in its investment strategy, such as direct project financing through budgetary allocations and SPVs; co-financing (public-private partnerships) with key institutions, multilateral development institutions, as well as equity investments.

On agricultural infrastructure and food security, the emphasis is on the development of robust agricultural infrastructure networks. This encompasses the establishment of national food storage facilities, integrated irrigation systems, ranching for animal husbandry, and the enhancement of agricultural logistics and distribution.