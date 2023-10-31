Impeachment: Rivers Gov Fubara Denies Sacking Aides

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday, denied sacking some of his aides and all chairpersons of the local government areas.

Reports had emerged that Fubara had sacked some of his aides and all LGA chairpersons amid the political crisis in the state. This followed the purported impeachment proceedings commenced by the State House of Assembly against Fubara. There were also speculations of a rift between Fubara and the immediate past governor of the state and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

READ ALSO: Wike, Fubara At Aso Villa Amid Impeachment Plot

But Fubara in a statement by his Commissioner for Information Warisenibo Joe Johnson, said there will be proper communication regarding the sack of some officials should it happen.

The commissioner described Fubara as a technocrat who does things according to laid down rules and with the fear of God.

“We, therefore, ask Rivers people and the general public to jettison such unconfirmed reports as the public will be properly informed of who may have been removed by His Excellency at the appropriate time,” the statement read.

“It is pertinent to note that as the commissioner for information and communication, I shall keep the public updated on events in due course.”

See the full statement below: