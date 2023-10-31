BREAKING: Wike, Fubara At Aso Villa Amid Rivers Gov Impeachment Plot

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara; and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, met at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The two were seen shaking hands upon meeting.

The meeting of the two politicians and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) followed the impeachment proceedings launched against Fubara by the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday.

Fubara; and Wike, the immediate-past governor of Rivers State, appeared to be in the Villa for a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council, a constitutional body that oversees the organisation and administration of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Council is chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

The governor of each state of the Federation, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission and the Inspector-General of Police make up the Council.

The last time the Nigeria Police Council met was on June 4, 2021 and then-President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the meeting.