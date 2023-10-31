Police Arrest Youths In Connection With Rivers Assembly Crisis

The President of the Rivers State Chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Chijioke Ihunwo has been arrested, alongside other youths by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command.

According to social media videos sighted by Channels Television, Ihunwo was seen addressing a crowd of youths in front of the official residence of the speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

In a swift reaction, operatives of the Old GRA Police reportedly arrested the protesting youths and held them at their facility which is next door to the speaker’s residence.

The command’s spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the arrest, explaining that the youths went to attack the speaker in his house and attempted to pull down the gate.