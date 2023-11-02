Uzodimma, Sylva, Ododo Receive APC Flags Nine Days To Gov Polls

Tinubu said that the collective efforts of the party officials and supporters, coupled with the track records of the candidates, would see the party through.

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated November 2, 2023
President Bola Tinubu presents the APC flag to Kogi governorship candidate, Ahmed Ododo, at the State House on November 2, 2023.

 

Ahead of the November 11 governorship polls in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has presented the party’s flag to its candidates.

Those concerned include incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), and Ahmed Ododo (Kogi). They received the flags on Thursday from President Bola Tinubu who also doubles as the APC leader.

Addressing the candidates, the President urged them to ensure that the next governorship polls are free, fair, and credible.

Expressing optimism about APC’s chances at the off-cycle election, Tinubu said that the collective efforts of the party officials and supporters, coupled with the track records of the candidates, would see the party through.

Also in attendance at the event were the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello as well as other party chieftains.

See photos below:

