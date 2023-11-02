Uzodimma, Sylva, Ododo Receive APC Flags Nine Days To Gov Polls

Ahead of the November 11 governorship polls in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has presented the party’s flag to its candidates.

Those concerned include incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), and Ahmed Ododo (Kogi). They received the flags on Thursday from President Bola Tinubu who also doubles as the APC leader.

READ ALSO: Buhari ‘Rarely Supervised’ His Ministers, Says Shittu

Addressing the candidates, the President urged them to ensure that the next governorship polls are free, fair, and credible.

Calling for free, fair and peaceful conduct of the November 11 off-cycle governorship elections scheduled to take place in Imo, Kogi & Bayelsa states, President Bola Tinubu @officialABAT accompanied by the Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led NWC presented APC flags to our Candidates. pic.twitter.com/gFDRKvEfoU Advertisement — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) November 2, 2023

Expressing optimism about APC’s chances at the off-cycle election, Tinubu said that the collective efforts of the party officials and supporters, coupled with the track records of the candidates, would see the party through.

Also in attendance at the event were the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello as well as other party chieftains.

See photos below: