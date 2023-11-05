Troops Kill Bandits, Foil Attack On Zamfara Community

Troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest, Operation Hadarin Daji, operating in Zamfara State have cleared an ambush by bandits, killing scores of the terrorists in the process.

The troops also foiled the terrorists attack on Karazau village under Kwatarkwashi district of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State in the early hours of Sunday (today).

According to a statement made available to Channels Television on Sunday by the spokesperson of Operation Hadarin Daji, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, the troops received and timely responded to a distress call about the large numbers of armed terrorists attacking Karazau village in Kwatarkwashi district.

He said that on approaching the village, the troops were ambushed by armed terrorists.

“However, the combat ready troops who were resilient with tactical abilities and reinforcement, cleared the ambush and forced the bandits to retreat while several of them met their Waterloo.”

“Subsequently, the troops are dominating the general area with aggressive and confidence building patrols to deny the terrorists freedom of action,” the statement said.