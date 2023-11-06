TASUED Students Protest Tuition Hike

Students of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in the Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State have protested sudden increment in their school fees by the school authorities.

The students expressed shock that the school fees was increased from N65,000 to N240,000.

Returning students of the institution who were expecting to pay N65,000 will now pay N180,000, while fresh students are to pay N240,000 aside other fees payable to the installation

According to reports, the Students’ Union Government (SUG) led other students to stage a protest to register their displeasure over the development which they said would compound the current hardship occasions by the removal of the fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The university has said the increase in tuition at a time like this is a general thing across the nation.

The institution’s Registrar, Dapo Oke, confirmed the protest saying that the it was peaceful

“We had a peaceful students’ protest. They have brought their grievances to the university management and we have received their grievances.

“We have asked them to channel their complaints through the appropriate channel, that is through their union leaders. We are going to invite them for necessary consultation,” the registrar said.

The SUG President in the university, Hammed Akinjetan, in a statement, said it is the duty of the students’ union to advocate the interest of the body.

“We firmly believe that this fee increment is unjust and places an unnecessary burden on students,” he said.

He maintained that education is a right, and it should be accessible to all, assuring fellow students that the student executive is actively working to address the issue.

“In the meantime, we encourage each and every one of you to stand together and say ‘No’ to this increment. We must unite as a strong and collective voice to make our concerns heard.”