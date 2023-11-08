EFCC Bows To Order, Produces Emefiele In Court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has bowed to the order of the court by producing the former Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, in court for the hearing of his bail application.

Emefiele who has been in the custody of Security agencies for over 149 days, was ordered by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, to be released unconditionally or be brought to hear his application for bail.

Dressed in a yellow Kaftan and a cap and flanked by operatives of the EFCC, the former CBN Governor arrived at the courtroom at about 12:30 pm.

Justice Adeniyi had on Monday, reaffirmed his order that the detained former CBN Governor be brought to court today November 8, for the purpose of admitting him to bail.

More to follow..